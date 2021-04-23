Residents of Geidam Town in Yobe State were today evening thrown into pandemonium when gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Insurgents stormed the town in a convoy of vehicles and started shooting sporadically.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe Police Command, Damaturu confirmed the happening.

“BH attack in Geidam although information sketchy, they are inside town now, Airforce deployed aircraft hovering in the sky”.





Residents of Geidam Town who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity revealed: “We were preparing to break our fasting this evening when we started hearing heavy sounds of gunshots in the town.

“Some of us fled to the bush for safety. It is very unfortunate that this thing is happening in the month of Ramadan when Muslim faithful are fasting.”

He appealed to the Government to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering in order to be proactive in the fight against insurgency.