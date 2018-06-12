Security agents have killed a member of Boko Haram terror group who raided Kaya village of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Ahmad Sajoh, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Yola, said it occurred Monday midnight.

Sajoh said the insurgents attacked the village where they looted and destroyed 13 houses before they were repelled.

The commissioner said one of them was killed while a vigilante sustained an injury.

“The military, hunters and vigilantes have repelled the invaders. Adamawa Government commiserates with the victims and salutes the resilience of our people,” he said.

Sajoh said some would be sent to those affected by the incident.

He also called for more public support and understanding over the latest intensified operations of the army and other security agencies in the state which included stop and search.

“The current operations by the security agencies are intended to ensure enhanced security situation all over the state ahead of the end of Ramadan Sallah celebrations.

“The general public is therefore requested to remain calm and be law-abiding.

“The operations by the army, air force and other security agencies are part of the measures of the security council of the state to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free festive period,” Sajoh said.