Usman Zannah, a member of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Refugees, informed the committee on Tuesday that Boko Haram was still very strong and holding territories in Borno State.

Zannah, who represents Kaga/Husioano/Magumeri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, told the committee that the insurgents had sacked residents of most communities in all the three local government areas in his constituency.

The lawmaker, who spoke at the inaugural meeting of the committee, said in the past one month, the insurgents had attacked these LGAs at least four to five times.

Zannah, who pleaded with the committee chairman, Mohammed Umar Jega, and all members to take the committee’s mandate seriously, lamented that as a result of Boko Haram attacks and occupation of communities in his constituency, “my people have fled into Niger and Chad, leaving the places empty”.

In his earlier speech, the chairman, Jega, had solicited the cooperation of members, stressing that the work of the committee was humanitarian and must be done with the required compassion.

“Members should put in their best and take the committee as their own because it has to do with humanitarian issues bordering on IDPs, homeless persons, stateless persons, migrants and refugees,” the chairman said.