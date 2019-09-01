<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The confidence of the Nigerian Army troops in the front line of the operation Lafiya Dole in Borno have been boosted following a visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The visit which took place between Friday and Saturday, followed an ambush by the Boko Haram terrorists at Gasarwa village, along Gajiram-Monguno road in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno on Saturday.

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, explained that the troops were of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to the Super Camp in Monguno.

Musa said that the troops dealt a devastating blow on the terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.

He said the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gun shot wounds.

According to him, the gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter 3 of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated and the wounded are being treated and are in stable condition.

“The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists,” he said.

Buratai, who arrived Maiduguri on Friday, proceeded to the scene of the incident in company of some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters.

He later proceeded to Monguno military barracks where he held meetings with the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other Commanders.

The army chief also visited the hospital where some wounded soldiers were receiving treatment before returning to Maiduguri on Saturday.

He thereafter received the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi at the Nigerian Air Force base Maiduguri.

Before departing the base, Magashi inspected the fighter jets and other airforce equipment and was briefed on their operations.

The minister also held dinner with Borno elders and top military officers in Maiduguri.