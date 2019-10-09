<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said that five Boko Haram fighters belonging to the Al-Barnawi faction have surrendered to troops of the 3 Battalion following sustained bombardment of the insurgents’ hideout in the Northeast.

Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu in a statement made available to journalists, gave the names of the surrendered insurgents as Ramat Mohammed, Alhaji Brazil, Bukar Gambo, Waziri Bukar and Bashuna Musa.

According to the statement, the suspects were forced out of their hideout by hunger and unending bombardments, which they said left them with no choice than to surrender.

Iliyasu disclosed that troops operating in various theatres have continued to record significant achievements, adding that troops have intensified operations nationwide to deny criminals freedom to operate.

The statement read, “between the 1st and 8th of October 2019, troops of the Nigerian Army operating in various theatres of operations across the country have continued to record significant achievements. During the period under review, troops intensified their operations nationwide to deny criminal elements freedom of action, leading to a safer and more conducive environment especially with the approach of the 2019 festivities.

“In the NE Theatre, as troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE intensify the bombardment of identified Boko Haram criminals locations and blockade of the criminals’ crossing points and escape routes, more criminal insurgents are giving up their indignant acts of criminality and surrendering to troops. This sobriety is further exacerbated by hunger resulting from the blockade of their supply routes, arrest of their Logistics suppliers and collaborators as well as incessant artillery bombardments of their criminal hideouts.

“Accordingly, 5 marauding Boko Haram criminals surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion in Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa respectively. During preliminary interrogation, the surrendered insurgents revealed that hunger and unending bombardments of their hideouts left them with no choice than to escape from them.

“They also disclosed that they belong to the Al-Barnawi faction. The surrendered insurgents include Ramat Mohammed, Alhaji Brazil, Bukar Gambo, Waziri Bukar and Bashuna Musa. The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation”.

It added that, “in another development, troops of 115 Task Force Battalion’s Quick Response Group, in conjunction with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team deployed at Askira, while acting on a credible information, mobilized to the area and safely detonated an Improvised Explosive Device planted along Rumirgo – Askira road. This has made the route to be safer for commuters.

“In Katsina State, troops arrested one suspected bandits’ logistic supplier at Irigi along Nigeria/Niger border. In another development, troops of 1 Division Garrison rescued 12 kidnapped passengers of a named Teile Bus in the general area of Jumbo Farm within Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“Furthermore, troops arrested one suspected bandit named Garba YA’U in Yuna Village of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State and recovered one Dane Gun from him. Troop further conducted cordon and search operations at the same village and recovered a metal box, bow and arrow, a locally made rifle and cutlasses from another suspected bandit’s resident. Additionally, troops arrested 2 motorcycle snatchers at Gazara Village of Makarfi LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are specialised in snatching and selling of stolen motorcycles to bandits. Additionally, in a separate operation conducted by troops, 4 impostors dressed in military and police uniforms with one Dane Gun were arrested at Atanda Village in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

In Zamfara State, troops neutralized one bandit and recovered 3 x AK 47 Rifles and 13 magazines. Similarly, in Plateau State, troops arrested 5 suspected criminals at Utan area in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and recovered one locally fabricated pistol, mobile phone and some quality of substances believed to be Cannabis Sativa. Also, following the failed attack on troops deployed at Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, troops exploited the general area and arrested 6 suspects with one AK 47 Rifle and 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“In Taraba State, troops intercepted 5 Jukun youths at the outskirt of Donga Town in Donga LGA and recovered 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Subsequently, troops conducted raid operations at Gana Militia Camp in Gbise area of Katsina Ala LGA of Benue State and recovered two G3 Rifles, one AK 47 Rifle, one Tavor Rifle and 2 locally made Rifles. Other items recovered were 4 motorcycles, 52 rounds of 7.62mm Special, one generator, one camouflage T-shirt, one combat belt and a Peugeot Saloon car suspected to be used for conveying kidnapped victim.

“Additionally, in a swift operation in the Federal Capital Territory, troops operating in conjunction with other Security Agencies and environmental agency personnel raided JABI Park and arrested 8 suspected drug peddlers. The troops also recovered three sacks of a substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa from the scene.

“In Abia State, troops arrested 27 IPOB members including four females led by their spiritual leader, Pa Micheal Madumere at Ngwa in Isisioma Ngwa LGA. During the encounter, one of the IPOB members named Mr. Oliver Onyebunache, armed with one AK 47 Rifle and two magazines containing eight rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition was shot at his right leg while trying to shoot at the troops.

“In the Niger Delta region, troops continue to thwart illegal oil bunkering and illegal refining activities within the region. During the period under review, troops arrested 2 suspects and destroyed one Cotonou boat, 80,000 litres of substances suspected to be stolen crude oil, 11 Illegal Refineries, 9 Storage Tanks with stolen crude oil, 5,700 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum product, 3 Pumping machines, one motorcycle, 7 Boilers, 4 Ovens, 4 Coolers, 8 Receivers, 3 Saver pits, 7 Wheelbarrows, 3 Shovels and several makeshift accommodation. Troops also recovered 2 DAF trucks with Reg No YOBE XA 349 FUN and YOBE 21 XA GDM conveying bags containing crude oil, a truck with Reg No LAGOS XR 510 GGE loaded with stolen crude oil, one pumping machine and one Motorola radio.

“In the light of the above, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, wishes to thank patriotic Nigerians for availing the Nigerian Army with useful information that led to the successes recorded and further enjoins them to continue to relentlessly support the Nigerian Army in order to effectively rid the society of the myriads of security challenges being confronted in our nation.

“All law abiding citizens are equally requested to go about their legitimate business endeavors without fear of molestation”.

