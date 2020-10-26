



No fewer than eight farmers have been killed when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked them on their farmlands at the outskirts of Maiduguri in Konduga Local Government Area of the state, sources said.

It was learnt that at least 30 others are still missing in the last one week after they had gone to farms but are yet to return.

The village head of Ngimtilo, Lawan Bunu Bukar, stated this during the funeral for slain farmers at Ngimtilo area in Maiduguri yesterday.

Lawan described the alarming rate of the attacks by insurgents on farmers as unfortunate and urged the governments to rise to defend the helpless farmers.

“We are saddened. Boko Haram killed our people on their farmlands near Trailer park area of Konduga LGA. We reported to the military but they refused to go there. It was this morning that our people (CJTF) decided to go there to evacuate the dead bodies by themselves.





“This rampage started since last week and more than 30 farmers are missing. We just buried six persons that were killed on Saturday (in the village alone). In other parts of the city, the funeral is going on. Today (Sunday), six persons have been abducted on their farms.

“They always wait for people to cultivate and when it is time for us to harvest our crops, then Boko Haram would lay siege and either to kill or abduct our people, the most unfortunate part of the matter is that it is about two kilometres away from the city.

“We are helpless so governments should please assist us. Things are very difficult for our people and this is the only hope they are having,” Lawan said.

Newsmen gathered that attacks on farmers have become a daily occurrence as they could not go beyond five kilometres from their villages without being killed by the insurgents.