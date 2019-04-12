<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A delegation from the Cameroon War College (CWC), is in Nigeria seeking collaboration in the fight against insurgency now ravaging the North East region.

The delegation is also seeking collaboration in the area of an exchange programme and curriculum development to enhance their own war college back home.

Members of the delegation who arrived at Army War College (AWC), Abuja, on a study tour, said they wanted to understudy activities at the college with a view to improving their standard and seeking cooperation between the two institutions.

Led by Maj Gen Ngambou Esaie, the commandant of the Cameroonian War College, the team said its visit was to broaden the knowledge of the delegation in counter-insurgency operations, which was the reason the Nigerian army college was established.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian war college, Major Osoba, who made this known in a statement, said the commandant of AWCN, Major-General Charles Ofoche, who received the delegation comprising 60 participants from 24 countries, commended the participants for their visit.

Gen. Ofoche, who said the AWCN was established in 2017 to bridge the gap between tactical and strategic levels of learning, said the college had so far graduated 100 participants who had been deployed to the field to curb the menace of insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

He recalled that in just two years of its establishment, the college had achieved tremendous results because Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai’s passion to make it a unique institution of learning.

He briefed the participants on the core values of AWCN which include its mission statement, history, organizational structure as well as training packages, after which they engaged in an interactive session and a guided tour of the facility.