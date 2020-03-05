<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Some suspected Boko Haram members have attacked Dapchi town, the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The insurgents carried out the attack on Wednesday evening in Dapchi, about 100 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.





Reports indicate that the attackers came to the town where Leah Sharibu and about 100 students of Government Girls Science Technical College were abducted in February 2018, through neighbouring Jumbam village.

The insurgents were said to have invaded the town and set some residential houses and government structures on fire.

The attack comes two weeks after some insurgents stormed the town and set ablaze the telecommunication networks in Dapchi.