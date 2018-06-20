Suspected members of Boko Haram on Monday attacked Gajiram town in Borno State.

According to the police, the terrorists arrived in 11 gun trucks but were repelled by a combined team of security forces.

“Terrorists in 11 Gun Trucks Attack Gajiram Town On Monday’s evening at about 1740hrs, heavily armed Boko Haram terrorist in about eleven gun trucks attacked Gajiram town, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area.

“Police personnel deployed to the area alongside troops of the Nigerian Military engaged the terrorists and promptly repelled the attack,” the Borno police spokesperson, Edet Okon, said in a statement sent to newsmen by PRNigeria, a news agency with close ties to security forces.

Mr Okon said there was no casualty on the side of the police. He, however, was silent on civilian casualty or those of the military.

“Meanwhile, reinforcement has been mobilised and deployed to the town. Further development will be communicated to the press in due course,” he said.

Borno is the state most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency that has caused the death of tens of thousands of people since 2009.