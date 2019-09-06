<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, on Thursday night.

According to a report, the insurgents attacked the convoy at Konduga while Zulum was returning from a trip to Bama local government area.

The incident was said to have happened around 9pm.

Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his “familiarity and need assessment tour” of the 27 LGAs in the state.

“Luckily the governor, his commissioners and other vehicle in the convoy escaped unhurt but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets,” the source said.

“Immediately after they fired at us, our men in collaboration with the armed personnel from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), quickly retaliated and thwarted the ambush.”

Konduga, an area near Sambisa forest, has come under many attacks from the faction of Boko Haram under the control of Abubakar Shekau.

The attack comes seven months after Kashim Shettima, Zulum’s successor was attacked by the sect on his way to Gamboru Ngala, still in Borno.

At least 60 persons were reportedly killed in the incident while over 100 were kidnapped.

Before Thursday’s attack, Zulum had visited Bayo where he directed the enrollment of 112 members of the civilian joint task force and a monthly payment roll, starting from next month.

He also directed the provision of furniture to the local government secretariat and immediate return of staffs to their offices.

He had also also visited Government Day Secondary School, Biryel, where he ordered immediate restoration of water that had been cut off.

The governor at a prayer session at government hosue, Maiduguri, after the trip

At Wuyo also in Bayo local government, Zulum visited Central Primary School Wuyo and ordered the rehabilitation and fencing of the school, and also the rehabilitation of Wuyo ward head palace.

In addition, Zulum directed the provision of portable water facility to the town and the establishment of new secondary school. He also inspected Kwaya Kusar divisional police headquarters and directed immediate rehabilitation.

Zulum rounded off his tour of the two local governments by inaugurating a shopping complex named after Shettima.