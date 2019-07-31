<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday attacked Jakana community again in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Civilian joint task force sources said that the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. along the Maiduguri-Kano Road.

According to Daily Trust, the insurgents arrived in the community in six gun trucks and shot indiscriminately.

It was reported that there was neither police nor military presence in the state as of the time of the attack.

Speaking with newsmen, a Jakana resident, Babagana Adam, said that the insurgents arrived at the village in six military utility vehicles mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

“We thought the troops had returned because they have everything similar with soldiers until when they started shouting ‘Allah Alkar’, then everyone fled the town, they operated freely, they were breaking shops, looting and carting away foodstuffs.

“I don’t know how many people have lost their lives, but definitely, many might have died due to how they (the terrorists) were shooting.

“As I’m speaking with you, I’m on the tree and many children don’t know their parents’ whereabouts. We are helpless,” Adam said.