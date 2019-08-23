<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was among several places touched on Wednesday in the Borno communities of Gubio and Magumeri when the Boko Haram terrorists made attacks.

Thousands of people were displaced in the attack which saw the terrorists shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze.

A soldier from 5 Brigade stationed in Damasak said the insurgents had been around Gubio communities for at least three months as a result of the relocation of the brigade headquarters from the town.

The terrorists attacked Magumeri Local Government Areas – about 50 kilometres from Gubio, and maintained a grip on the communities till the next day, military sources said.

The two local government areas have a combined population of almost 300,000 inhabitants.

In Gubio, the insurgents were said to have operated for several hours from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday without any resistance, carting away drugs, food items, fuel, and other valuables.

“The military patrol vehicles from Damasak at that time abandoned the populace to their fate,” sources said.

Another team of terrorists operating near Gubio also moved from their base to Magumeri, about 50 kilometres south, raiding the local government area.

The insurgents arrived Magumeri town, the local government headquarters, and set ablaze the local government secretariat, a public health clinic, community leaders’ houses, vehicles used by NGOs and telecommunication masts.

The terrorists, mostly of the Boko Haram ISWA affiliate, have remained in control of Gubio, Magumeri and contiguous communities, controlling large parts of northern Borno where the military has largely pulled out because of repeated attacks on troops and their bases.

The latest attacks are coming barely days after Boko Haram fighters attacked the Nigerian Army 5 Brigade in Gubio, killing four soldiers.

The military relocated the entire brigade from Gubio following the attack, and no contingent arrangement was immediately put in place to secure its population.

A senior military source has revealed that after the August 10 attack, the entire stretch between Maiduguri to Damasak, spanning over 160 kilometres, had been left without military presence and may be vulnerable to attacks.

Villagers in Gubio wanted to move out of the community after the brigade was closed, but the state governor, Babagana Zulum, asked them to remain there because security measures had been improved, but thousands ignored the assurances and fled.

However, the Nigerian army said its troops repelled the attacks coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents on military units in Gubio and Magumeri local government areas of Borno on Wednesday.

Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Isa disclosed that the troops successfully repelled the attacks after engaging the insurgents in fierce battle.

“The Theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to state that the attack was targeted at Nigerian army troops deployed in the areas, to enable the terrorists gain access to shops in the market in the towns to loot food items and other logistics.

“The attack was, however, repelled by troops.

“Consequently, due to fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.

“There were no casualty on security force and no loss or damage to our equipment as wrongly insinuated on social media.

“However, a member of the vigilante sadly lost his life in crossfire while some civilians in the area reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries,” Isa said.

He stressed that peace had been restored in the communities, adding that residents had resumed their lawful businesses.

He called on the public to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing useful information on suspicious movements and activities in their communities.

In another development, Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management and Internally Displaced Persons, Sa’adiya Faruk, on Thursday received 133 Nigerian refugees who returned home from Cameroon.

The refugees arrived Yola airport aboard a Nigerian Air Force plane about 5p.m local time.

The refugees mostly women and children had fled to Cameroon at the height of Boko Haram attacks in the North East.

The minister expressed satisfaction for the successful transportation of the refugees who are all from Adamawa and said they would be accommodated at Duware transitional camp in Yola South local government area after screening.

She said there are about 97,000 Nigerians taking refuge in Cameroon, out of which 8,000 were from Adamawa and the rest from Borno.

Faruk said that the evacuation of the refugees would continue up to the time that those that wanted to come back to Nigeria were brought back home.

Among those at the airport to receive the refugees were various security operatives, officials of NAPTIP, Immigration, health agencies and international organisations.