Troops of 26 Brigade Garrison on patrol and escort duties of civilian merchants and commuters along Wala village and adjoining communities in Borno on Saturday had a fierce encounter with desperate and hungry Boko Haram terrorists’, who had laid an ambush, ready to pounce on food and other essentials.

Colonel Sagir Musa, acting director Army Public Relations, gave an account of what happened:

During the encounter, troops swiftly responded with heavy gunfire, thwarted the ambush, exterminated two terrorists and captured two AK 47 Rifles.

Subsequently, intelligence revealed that the terrorists were informed by their informants of the troops movement in order to use the opportunity to grab foodstuff that they direly need for survival.

In order to consolidate on the gains achieved from the ambush clearance, further exploitation of the general area and beyond was undertaken with the troops of 121 Task Force Battalion dispatched to reinforce the 26 Brigade Garrison.

During advance, troops discovered 2 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) concealed along their axis of advance. The IEDs were successfully detonated and cleared.

Despite the IED threat, the resilient troops proceeded further to ensure the general area is cleared of terrorists and explosives. There is no casualty on the part of Nigerian Army troops during the operation.

Instructively, the exploits in the ongoing operation “HALAKA DODO” is yielding successes.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for the successes achieved, and urged them to be more vigorous and decisive to end the insurgency. He also conveyed the assurance of the unyielding support of the Chief of Army Staff in this regard.