<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the corps will soon establish 12 new unit commands across the federation to enhance the coverage of the nation’s over 200,000-kilometre road network.

Oyeyemi said this on Tuesday while inaugurating the corps’ new office complex in Abakaliki and an access road to the structure built by the state government.

He also said that the corps would establish 10 outposts along the country’s major corridors.

He said that the ongoing expansion necessitated the establishment of permanent office accommodations across the country for improved operations of the organisation.

Oyeyemi said: “The new office complex for Ebonyi sector command brings to eight the number of structures designed, constructed and inaugurated under my watch in different parts of the country.

“FRSC sector command offices so far completed under this arrangement include Ekiti, Ibadan, Lokoja, Ilorin, Kano, Gusau and Osogbo.

“The offices in Asaba, Uyo and Gombe are at various stages of completion.”

The FRSC boss further said that 12 zonal commands, three number plate production plants, among others, were already housed in befitting permanent FRSC structures.

He commended the governments of the states where permanent structures had been erected, saying that the projects could not have been accomplished without their efforts.

“I profoundly thank Gov. Dave Umahi for approving the expansion of the land originally allocated for the Ebonyi office from two to six plots to accommodate the complex and its appurtenances,” he said.

Also, Mr Bukhari Bello, the Chairman of the FRSC board, thanked the governor for constructing the access road leading to the complex and being supportive to FRSC in the state.

“Two months ago, FRSC received two brand new Nissan Pick-up vehicles donated by the government to beef up its operations, in addition to the empowerment scheme, which the spouses of FRSC personnel benefited from.

“The sustained support and cooperation of Ebonyi government towards building a sustainable framework for national road safety in Nigeria is evidenced in its commitment to the National Uniform License Scheme (NULS) success,” Bello said.

In his remarks, Umahi described the quality and finishing of the building as of high standard, “fit to be in Ebonyi.”

He urged the citizens to handle public property carefully.

He said that citizens had the right to stop projects that were being poorly constructed in the state, no matter the tier of government responsible for it.

“I and other citizens of the state can stop the construction of local, state or Federal Government-owned projects that are badly executed.

“The money expended on these projects is ours,” the governor said.

Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the Ebonyi Sector Commander of the corps, expressed delight at the inauguration of the complex, saying that the new structure would boost the workers’ morale in the discharge of their duties.