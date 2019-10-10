<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Jigawa governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the government of Huanan Province of China, under which modern farming implements and tools factories would be established for the production of farming implements and tools locally.

Speaking while signing the MoU governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar said the has procured solar power to the state for gravity irrigation which will cover between 70 to 100,000 hectares for rice production.

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar explained that: “the relationship would improve agriculture more than ever before and would be made the state a leading state in rice production not only in Nigeria but in the whole of Africa.”

According to him: “in order to improve farming activities in the state, the state is ready to bring solar power to Jigawa for gravity irrigation which will cover between 70 to 100,000 hectares.”

He stated further that: “we hope the state is going to be one of the leading producers of quality rice not only in Nigeria but in Africa.”

The governor emphasised that the importation of rice must be discouraged in the country.

Alhaji Abubakar also discussed that: “As a leading producer of quality Sesame in Africa, the state will soon start exportation of the product (Sesame) to the tune of 30,000 tons to Huanan Province where oil will be extracted out of it.”

He further explained that his administration is using the research Institute of Huanan Province to improve, upgrade the yield and quality of rice produced in the state so that it will be the leading rice producer in the next five years.

Earlier, the governor of Huanan Province, Mr Oufang Huang said they were in a return visit to Jigawa state in order to have a strong partnership on agricultural production as requested earlier by Governor Badaru when he paid a similar visit to the Province in China.