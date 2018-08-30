The second batch of 310 Lagos pilgrims will be transported back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Medview Airline on Thursday.

Mr Abdulrahaman Ishola, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, made this known on Thursday in Lagos.

“The second batch of 310 pilgrims are ready to be transported back home today.

“We will continue to thank Allah for a successful exercise, and we pray that He accepts all our acts of worship.

“I advise the pilgrims to obey all regulations regarding their luggage and should not carry excess luggage,” he said in a statement by Mr Jamiu Dosunmu, the board Public Relations Officer.

Ishola also advised the pilgrims not to engage in excessive buying of goods, saying that any extra good in excess of the approved kilogrammes would be confiscated.

He urged pilgrims to take cognisance of the 32kg and 8kg for big and small bags given by the Air carrier and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Ishola thanked the state government for showing interests in hajj operation and for providing necessary logistics to make the operations smooth and successful.

He reiterated the commitment of the board to ensure safe and timely arrival of Lagos pilgrims.

Ishola assured them that arrangement had already been put in place for subsequent flights after a four day break.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that only 2,000 pilgrims from the state participated in the 2018 Hajj.

NAN reports that 312 of the pilgrims were earlier transported home on Tuesday.