<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says it is shameful that a company owned by former president Olusegun Obasanjo is on the list of tax defaulters released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The account of Obasanjo Farms Nig. Ltd (feedmill) is among the 19,901 accounts placed under lien for owing taxes by the FIRS.

In a statement by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, its chairman and secretary, BMO said it was an indictment of the former president that Obasanjo Farms is on the list of companies that defaulted in tax payment.

The group said it was hypocritical of Obasanjo not to pay his taxes when due since he is known to condemn societal ills.

“It is a big surprise that a company owned by a former President who sees himself as the father of modern Nigeria is on a list of companies that have run afoul of the nation’s tax laws, ” it said.

“We also consider it a thing of shame for General Obasanjo not to pay taxes as at when due, especially as he is known to pontificate either at public fora or through open letters against societal ills, aside from launching scathing attacks against all sitting Presidents after him.

“We do not see why he should stop writing letters or speaking out against societal ills, but it would be hypocritical for him not to pay his company’s taxes as at when due.

“So, our message to former President Obasanjo is-Keep writing open letters to Nigerians but do not forget to pay your taxes. ”

Obasanjo, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, writes open letters on national issues.