The Buhari Media Organisation has described the 2019 Nigeria economic update by World Bank as correct but incomplete.

The World Bank report had indicated that Nigerians living in extreme poverty may increase by more than 30 million by 2030.

This, according to BMO, is an objective but inconclusive analysis in that it did not take into consideration current policy deployments by the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO said efforts to reduce poverty, increase domestic revenue, remove trade restrictions and improve the predictability of economic policies had been largely successful over the past few years.

The statement said, “President Buhari’s administration has been addressing all the concerns raised by the World Bank by creating an ecosystem through which policies are deployed in a concentric manner, in a way that they are interrelated and intensified.

“The National Social Investment Programme, which of course, is targeted at the poor and vulnerable members of the Nigerian population, is already tackling and addressing the root causes of poverty in the country.”

The group also stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is the monetary policy authority had raised Loan-to-Deposit Ratio of banks from 60 to 65 per cent, principally to create access to credit for either existing businesses or new businesses.