‘Blasphemy’: Kano cleric apologises over comments

A controversial Islamic cleric accused of blaspheming Prophet Muhammad and his companion, Abduljabbar Kabara, on Sunday, apologised over the comments.

Newsmen reported how Kabara appeared in a public debate organised by the Kano State government for him to defend his comments but refused to answer questions from his opponents, despite being the one who requested the public debate.

During the debate, the moderator, Salisu Shehu, a professor of Islamic Studies, ruled that Kabara “consistently strayed off the topic of discussion and avoided answering questions asked him.”

Shehu ruled that the cleric’s earlier comments on Prophet Muhammad’s companions “were his personal opinion, not part of Islamic teaching” as he claimed.

On every topic raised, Kabara dodged questions and refused to open a book in his posession to clarify comments he made, citing short timing and not being fully prepared for the discussion, the judge said.

Two days after the public debate, Mr Kabara on Sunday offered an apology.

”If my comments on the contending issue are offensive, I seek God forgiveness and the entire Muslims faithful,” he said.

Kabara said his comments were misinterpretated and that he was just trying to defend the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad.