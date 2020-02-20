<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has charged the students of Ekiti State University to desist from acts capable of promoting Gender-Based Violence in the institution.

Erelu Fayemi made the call at a one-day workshop themed: Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Harassment (SH) in Tertiary Institutions: The Way Forward, which held at the main auditorium of the university.

Mrs. Fayemi told the students that GBV destroys women’s and the girl-child’s life and causes them to have low self esteem.

She said that it was to prevent such tragedy that the Ekiti State Government put up stronger laws against GBV than any other state in the country.





She said: “Ekiti has some of the most robust laws in fighting against any form of gender-based violence in the country but we need to address structures and underline the causes.

“Women should not be treated as second class citizens because what is good for the men or male child is also good for the women,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor of EKSU, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, in his remarks, admonished the students to stay away from any gender-based violence in the institution and promised to make the citadel of learning free from any form of abuse and ensure zero-tolerance for sexual harassment in the university

He thanked Mrs. Fayemi for her unflinching support anytime the need arises and promised to support the promotion of zero- tolerance for gender-based violence in the institution.