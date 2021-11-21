Bisi Fayemi shares sanitary pads to check infections in Ondo

Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, on weekends at Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, distributed sanitary pads among women and ladies within puberty age to prevent the spread of infections.

She noted that the gesture became necessary as most of the beneficiaries, particularly school girls who had hit the age could not afford the item used by females during the menstrual cycle.

According to the Erelu Fayemi, who hailed from the town, most of the females used pieces of cloth as an alternative to sanitary pads during their menstrual cycle.

She expressed fear that most ladies who engaged in such were susceptible to virus or bacteria infectious diseases.

Describing the alternative to sanitary pads as unhygienic, Erelu Fayemi promised to distribute the items every month among females to prevent the various diseases which could lead to complicated health conditions.

Appreciating the Ekiti State First Lady, the traditional ruler of Ilara-Mokin, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Abiodun Adefehinti described the gesture as very thoughtful.

He said Erelu Fayemi had been of the pillars of development in the community, saying she had contributed tremendously to most of the community-driven projects in the town.

Oba Adefehinti urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items so that the target of the First Lady would not be defeated.