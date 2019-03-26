<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Wife of governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, on Monday, commended the state government for adequate protection of women’s rights in the state.

She made the statement on Monday during an event commemorating the 2019 International Women’s Day in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi said the era when women were being maltreated was over in the state, as the governor had ensured that women were protected under the law.

“Ekiti has been recognised as a state that has the political will to safeguard the rights of the women due to the laws enacted by government to give them leverage in the society.

“Governor Fayemi has been complying with the 1993 Beijing Declaration to inject the culture of gender equality into the state’s body polity in area of political appointments,’’ she said.

She said the event ought to have been celebrated on March 8, but was postponed because it coincided with the Governorship and House of Assembly elections which held on March 9.

She listed implementation of the gender-based violence prohibition law, equal opportunities law, child right law and other safety policies for women as parts of government’s efforts.

She advised women not to feel intimidated or shy to cry out while in distress, saying that laws were there to fight for them when oppressed.

“Dr. Kayode Fayemi is a feminist and respects the rights of the women; he believes in you and he is ready to fight for you.

“How can a girl-child be gang raped by a group of boys or a woman be beaten or victimised by seizing her property after losing her husband? All these can’t be tolerated under this government.

“We also salute women for the role they played during the last elections; this accounted for why the ruling party performed well in Ekiti.

“If you look at the results of the last elections, four women were elected into the House of Assembly and one for the House of Representatives.

“Our government will continue to rally round you for Ekiti to be safe for our women and girls,” she said