As the World celebrates International Women’s Day, the First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, has hinted that her husband was keen on positioning women for greatness in Ekiti.

Speaking during a prgramme marking the 2020 edition of International women’s day, Mrs. Fayemi said his husband has begun aggressive implementation of all gender equality laws that will tackle the incidences of rape, trafficking and all forms of discriminations against women in the state.

“This government will continually position our women for greatness. The attempt to give our women voices in this state is meant to bring stability and recognition to everybody, regardless of gender.

“Despite this, we are calling on women to respect their husbands because this advocacy is not about the rivalry between spouses”, she said.

She promised that the current administration will continue to give more political positions to women in the state for relevance and gender balancing.

She said the war against gender inequality in Ekiti, is to engender social stability between men and women and not to trigger rivalry between spouses.





Meanwhile, the Federal Government in partnership with Ekiti state government have commenced the distribution of cooking gas to 13, 000, indigents women across the state as part of efforts to reduce the use of firewood.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, represented by the Director of Finance and Administration in the ministry, Mrs. Dupe Bakare while flagging off the programme, said that the President had directed the supply of cooking gas cylinders to 1,000 rural women in each of the 774 local government areas across the country.

She said the event is to create awareness and to sensitise the public, especially Women on the effect of using firewood for cooking, revealing that “the World Health Organisation (WHO) said emission from stoves and firewood kill about 4.3 million people yearly through air pollution and indoor smoke inhalation causing respiratory diseases and death”.

Mrs. Fayemi commended the federal government for the initiative, appreciating Mr. President for selecting Ekiti as one of the pilot states to benefit in the first phase of the free scheme.

Mrs Fayemi said that Expert made it known that smoke generated by firewood exposes women to respiratory diseases such as lung cancer which had led to the death of millions of women.