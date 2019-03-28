<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has awarded full scholarship to Olaitan Ologunde, daughter of the late Composer of Ekiti Anthem, Pa Ologunde, who died about two years ago.

This is to enable the 500 Level medical student of the College of Medicine, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti complete her studies.

Olaitan was on the verge of dropping out of the College owing to her inability to pay her school fees, following the demise of her parents.

Erelu Fayemi presented the cheque for Olaitan’s full scholarship and another for her personal upkeep when she hosted her in her officer on Wednesday, alongside with some management staff and students College of Medicine.

The wife of the Governor said she was moved by Olaitan’s ordeal after she came across her story on the social media.

She said the government of Ekiti State, noted as the fountain of knowledge, will not close its eyes and watch a prospective brilliant doctor like Olaitan drop out of school, owing to inability to pay school fees.

She described Pa Ologunde as one of the Heroes of Ekiti State who gave the state and its people a thoughtful State anthem, adding: “It is important that the government responds when it learnt that a member of his family is in distress.

“Pa Ologunde left us a great legacy and the least we can do is to take care of his own legacy as well.”

She further stressed that Ekiti state Government under the leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi will not relent at restoring the lost values in the education sector.

Erelu Fayemi presented Olaitan with a cheque to cover her outstanding bills for her school fees and a scholarship to pay for all her school bills till the time she will graduate.

The government will also be responsible for her upkeep as well.

Olaitan, who hails from Efon Alaaye, described the move as unprecedented, while thanking the First Lady and the state government for the life-saving intervention.

She promised to justify the kind gesture by working hard to come out with good grades and put her medical knowledge to good use.