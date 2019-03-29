<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has urged the 26 lawmakers-elect to remain united and support the present administration’s commitment to developing the state.

The governor’s wife made the appeal on Friday when the elected lawmakers under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi who congratulated the lawmakers-elect on the victory recorded in the state said their mission should be geared toward the upliftment of the people of the state.

The governor’s wife also urged them to promote equity and justice when eventually inaugurated as members of the state House of Assembly.

She said the lawmakers-elect should not neglect their constituents, who gave them the mandate to serve.

Fayemi who prayed for their success called on them to be gender-sensitive while appointing the leadership of the Assembly.

Earlier, a lawmaker-elect from Ikere-Ekiti, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, said their visit was to thank the governor’s wife for her support during the electioneering campaign.

Afuye, however, on behalf of other members promised the readiness of the lawmakers to be loyal to Kayode Fayemi’s administration.