<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi has said the grace of God and the benevolence of his boss, Governor Kayode Fayemi, earned him the second highest political office in the Land of Honour.

Egbeyemi made this disclosure on Wednesday while receiving an award of excellence bestowed by a Diaspora interest group, the Ekiti Kete in Canada in his office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The umbrella body of Ekiti indigenes in Canada said the deputy governor was honoured with an award in recognition of his exemplary character and touching people’s live positively in the course of his professional callings.

He said the award would spur him to do more in serving the people and supporting Fayemi, to translate the vision of turning around the state with the five-pillar development agenda.

While dedicating the award to all citizens who have the interest of the state at heart, Egbeyemi said “Ekiti is destined for greater heights with Dr. Fayemi in the saddle.”

He said: “This award is not for me alone, it is for all the people that have the interest of Ekiti, because you are encouraging me to do more.

“Then I want to encourage those coming behind me in order to be better than myself; to be painstaking, to work hard, to be steadfast, to be honest and to be loyal to their boss.

“You were saying something about becoming the deputy governor, I am now the deputy governor, by the grace of God and the kindness of Dr. Kayode Fayemi who repose some trust in me, I pray never to disappoint him.”

The Chairman, Award Committee of Ekiti Kete in Canada, Dr. Joseph Isedowo, who led other representatives of the group, presented the award to the Deputy Governor in his office urging him (Egbeyemi) not to relent in rendering selfless service to the people and the government of Ekiti State.

Isedowo explained that the award was presented to the deputy governor in consideration of his past achievements, doggedness, passion for the masses, and commitment to the State and the people at the grassroots.

According to him: “We consider you so worthy, and you are exemplary character in Ekiti. Was it when you were a teacher that you touched so many lives, was it when you were in the legal system that you touched many lives, let alone, now that you have the wider opportunity to be closer to the people.

“For all these, you deserve so many things, as a result of this we have deemed it necessary for your achievement and this will be a mark of special recognition, for your excellent performance.”

The representative of the association, who described Egbeyemi as a person that believes in himself and his success, said he had trod the path of success before becoming the Deputy Governor.

Isedowo revealed that the group has was making moves to equip the children ward of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for the purpose of improving health care services to little children in the State.

He further, disclosed that the association had been in existence for the past 20 years rendering help to Ekiti people in Canada and at home, adding that the last two years featured the purchase of National Examination Council (NECO) examination forms for indigent candidates.