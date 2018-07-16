A former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, has said that death has become very attractive to him since the demise of his wife, Omowumi, a year ago and how his children have been celebrating the deceased.

Akande said he had been constantly feeling lonely, vulnerable and hopeless since his wife passed away last year while describing her as a very caring soul mate that took care of him as a mother till death snatched her from him.

The former interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress said this on Saturday during the remembrance oh his wife, saying he had been feeling lonely, vulnerable and emotionally deserted since that time.

He said, “I became weak and I regretted having involved myself at all in the mirage of our tradition called marriage from the beginning. I did not bargain for my wife to die before me. I am noticing that, since that night, I constantly felt lonely, vulnerable and hopeless.”

“And since then, despite the constant kindness and support from my friends, associates and relatives, and even in spite of the intensive care and love that my children enthusiastically expressed, I have never felt as empty and as emotionally deserted as I am today.”

“Sometimes, I moved around my room in lonely soliloquy with the imaginary sentiment that my wife would suddenly answer me. At least, she has not once joined me in any conversation nor in searching for my misplaced reading glasses, handkerchiefs and wristwatches in her usual way. She must have been busy preparing a place for me close to her in heaven.

However, when I see the way our children have been celebrating her memory since she passed a year ago, death becomes very more attractive to me. And I have been praying to die such a painless death and for my funeral to be as glorious as that of my wife.”

The children of the deceased upgraded a primary health centre, located at Isedo 1, Ward 4, Ila Orangun in honour of their late mother and prayers were offered for the repose of her soul.

A former Commissioner for Health in Osun State, Dr. Temitope Ilori, who is a one of Akande’s children said the children of the deceased decided to commemorate the first anniversary of their mum’s demise with the upgrade of the health facility in order to give back to the society.

She said the upgraded health centre would be very useful to promote a healthy living among the people in the community and boost their productivity.