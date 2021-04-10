



The Pentecostal Bishops Association, Anambra State branch, has decried wanton killings and destructions in various parts of the country, calling on the Federal government to nip the ugly trend in the bud to save the nation from sliding into anarchy.

The Association also condemned social injustices and inequalities in governance, which is identified as contributory factors to tensions and agitations brewing across the federation.

in a communique presented at the end of its meeting in Awka, on Saturday, the Association, while advising youths to be patient in their agitations, urged the government to take urgent steps to address issues affecting youths in the society.





The communique signed by the Deputy Chairman of the association, Bishop Timothy Obidike and read in the company of other members, also commended Governor Willie Obiano for his efforts in combating insecurity, building legacy projects in the State, including the international Cargo and Passenger Airport, International Conference Centre, Awka and Awka Sports Stadium, among others.

It further reminded Ndi-Anambra, especially politicians and youths of the need to ensure peaceful upcoming November 6, governorship elections in the state, calling on eligible voters to register and actively participate in the electoral process.