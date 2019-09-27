<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bishop David Oyeniyi Oyedepo, revered Founder and Senior Pastor of Living Faith Church, alternatively known as Winners Chapel, has rolled out a barrage of useful instructions for the blissful and successful consummation of happy marriages.

In one of his recent marital tutorials, the frank-talking architect-turned cleric outlined a long list of dos and never-dos for either of the partners in a marriage foremost of which is the couple’s need to make fidelity and chastity a watchword in their marriage.

According to the bold-voiced founder and chancellor of faith-based Covenant and Land Mark Universities, ”there is nothing that threatens the security of a man than the thought of another man competing for the attention and affection of his wife.

“Nothing is more painful. Nothing is more disrespecting. Nothing is more insulting. Nothing is more belittling and degrading”.

He further admonished couples on the vital roles that unity, trust and joint focus play in the enduring stability of a marriage.

He asserts that: “marriage flourishes when the couple works together as a team; when both husband and wife decide that winning together is more important than keeping scores”.

He tutored that good marriages don’t just happen; adding that they are a product of hard work.

“Your children are watching you and forming lasting opinions on love, commitment, and marriage based on what they see in you. Give them hope. Make them look forward to marriage.”; Oyedepo admonished.

The versatile author and seasoned preacher advised husbands not only to love their wives but also to always show the love by nourishing them with unending affection by showering them with physical materials that they know would make their wives happy and feel more committed and loyal to their marital vows with the husbands.

“The reason why other women look attractive is that someone is taking good care of them. The grass is always green where it is watered. Instead of drooling over the green grass on the other side of the fence, work on yours and water it regularly. Any man can admire a beautiful woman, but it takes a true gentleman to make a woman admirable and beautiful.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“When a husband puts his wife first above everyone and everything except God, it gives his wife the sense of security and honor that every wife hungers for.

“A successful marriage doesn’t require a big house, a perfect spouse, a million dollars or an expensive car. You can have all the above and still have a miserable marriage. A successful marriage requires honesty, undying commitment and selfless love and Jesus at the center of it all.

“Pray for your spouse every day; in the morning, in the afternoon and at evening. Don’t wait until there is a problem. Don’t wait until there is an affair. Don’t wait until something bad happens. Don’t wait until your spouse is tempted. Shield your spouse with prayer and cover your marriage with the fence of prayer.

“The people you surround yourself with have a lot of influence on your marriage. Friends can build or break your marriage; choose them wisely.

“One spouse cannot build a marriage alone when the other spouse is committed to destroying it. Marriage works when both husband and wife work together as a team to build their marriage.

“Don’t take your spouse for granted. Don’t take advantage of your spouse’s meekness and goodness. Don’t mistake your spouse’s loyalty for desperation. Don’t misuse or abuse your spouse’s trust. You may end up regretting after losing someone that meant so much to you.

“Beware of marital advice from single people. Regardless of how sincere their advice may be, most of it is theoretical and not derived from real life experiences. If you really need Godly advice, seek it from God-fearing, impartial and prayerful mature couples whose resolve has been tested by time and shaped by trials.

“Dear wife, don’t underestimate the power of the tongue on your marriage. The tongue has the power to crush your marriage or build it up. Don’t let the devil use your tongue to kill your spouse’s image, self-confidence, and aspirations. Let God use your tongue to build up your marriage and bless and praise your spouse,” Bishop sermonised.