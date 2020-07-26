



The Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide International aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said the coronavirus pandemic is just the beginning of the woes to be visited on the world “before the Lord returns.”

However, quoting from Matthew 24: 7/8; Joel 2:1-3/11; Malachi 4:2 and Malachi 3:10/18; 4:1-3, Bishop Oyedepo noted that “everyone in the army of the Lord will manifest greatness in the thick darkness.”

He further added that those growing while others burn are “in the covenant of financial fortunes” as captured in Mal 3:10, because “being in the covenant places a seed of exemption from the woes of the world on your life.”

The cleric was preaching on the topic “Gateways to Financial Fortunes (4)” at Sunday’s Financial Fortune Banquet service.

According to him, the covenant that can set anyone apart and protect from the worldly woes is “the covenant of giving and receiving”.





His words: “Just like when you stop breathing you start dying, when you stop giving, you start going down. Not just in finance, but in every area of your life. It is not something you do once and for all; it is a once and again covenant.”

Bishop Oyedepo also listed the “vital keys to world financial fortunes” to include: be spiritually minded as prosperity cannot outgrow spirituality, and to engage tirelessly in covenant practice by making giving a lifestyle.

Others are walking in financial integrity, which he said is needed in the world now more than ever. He said where being a Christian used to mean integrity, today, people steal in the church.

Another key, he said, is a commitment to being a blessing to the helpless and humanity, as the covenant is not banking, barter or a bureau de change operation.

He also added seeking continuous guidance so as not to run into a desert, commitment to thinking and speaking covenant-rooted words, and, finally, to “keep rejoicing to access your returns”.