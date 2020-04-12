<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Bamisebi Olumakaiye, has said the era of coronavirus pandemic is not a time for blame game.

The bishop made this known in a statement he issued on Easter Sunday in Lagos.

Olumakiaye stated that fear, loneliness and stress have become companions in homes even as social and spiritual interactions are thwarted.

“This is not the time for the world to start any blame game, but a time to be united in prayers.

“It is not the time to be competing on how we can outshine one another, or display our wealth. It is a time to seek God for help to heal our world.





“Today, around the world, fear, loneliness and stress have become companions in homes, and is becoming boring. Social and spiritual interactions are thwarted, not by choice but by circumstances beyond our control.

“Some churches are afraid this pandemic may consume them, many are afraid because of bills. Some are afraid of losing their members.

“What about fear of death or hunger, how to take care of the children…I can go on and on,” he said.

Olumakaiye noted that “we are not alone in this pandemic, Jesus is in the midst of the storm. He wants us to see Him, know Him and believe in Him and love Him.

“The peace that Jesus offers the disciples and to us today, is peace that he accomplished when he died for us on the cross.”