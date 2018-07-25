The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, on Tuesday donated relief materials to victims of flood disaster in Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Rev. Father Lawrence Emehel of the Justice, Development and Peace Centre, who represented Kukah, disclosed this to the newsmen in Sokoto.

Emehel explained that Kukah described the incident as an act of God, stressing that nobody can adequately prepare for natural disaster, explaining that it can come in diverse forms.

He said: “You can never prepare adequately for disaster, especially those ones that are natural occurrences, whose source is beyond human comprehension.”

The Reverend Father said items donated included food stuff, clothing materials, detergents, body creams, among others.

He prayed for the souls of the over 50 persons, who died in the incident and also offered prayers for God’s intervention and protection against such natural disasters.

According to him, those in the delegation to Jibia include: Rev. Fathers Habila Maiyaki and Francis Lemen, as well as members of the Catholic Women Organisation.

Emehel said that the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, commended Bishop Kukah and the entire Christian community for their show of brotherliness, especially in their trying time.

He said Masari, was represented by Alhaji Aminu Waziri, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency.

Waziri was quoted as saying that the governor was worried over the flood and its bitter consequences and expressed concern over the armed banditry in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and every other places.

He said that the delegation also visited the District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Rabiu Rabe, who stated that the incident was a shock to the community.