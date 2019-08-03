<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah has said that the greatest talent Nigeria had was her diversity but the challenge it also had was how to manage the diversity, a reason the country was living in turbulent times.

Kukah made this known yesterday when he delivered a homily at the church service of the late Chief Michael Chukwuka Onyema at Mbosi, Ihialla local government, Anambra State.

The Catholic Bishop said that ethnicity and religion were not the problem of Nigeria because the United States had more diversity, yet its citizens were patriotic and dedicated to the country, noting that nepotism was the key factor that was dividing Nigeria and added that he detests the word, nepotism.

Kukah also noted that herdsmen were not the problem of the country but were being used as scape goat to vent the anger in the country, remarking that many leaders in Africa started as herdsmen, citing the late Mandela and the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, as some of such leaders.

“I am incredibly optimistic about the future of Nigeria. The reason why I am optimistic about Nigeria is because countries are not made by human beings. I am very optimistic that we will build a new nation.

“The whole of herdsmen have suddenly became a problem in Nigeria. We should know that some of our great men in Africa were herdsmen. Mandela and the Ugandan President were herdsmen. Our country is constantly looking for scapegoats,” Kukah said.

He described the late Onyema, who is the father of the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace Limited, Allen Onyema, as a quintessential nationalist and statesman.

He remarked that the late Onyema traversed the whole country and made friends from every part of the country and his patriotism significantly influenced the son who believed in the unity of Nigeria and employed people from every part of the country in his business.

“We are celebrating our diversity, but we don’t know how to manage our diversity. Religion and ethnicity are not our problem, but we are living in turbulent times.

“Allen Onyema is a quintessential Nigerian who is creating jobs and employing people from all over the country. This is what we need to build a new Nigeria,” Kukah added.