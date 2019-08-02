<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has demanded the immediate arrest of the killers of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, a Catholic Priest in Enugu by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Rev. Fr. Offu was allegedly murdered by Fulani herdsmen on Thursday evening along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government of Enugu State and was until his death the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka.

Bishop Ezeokafor who was reacting to the dastardly act in Awka, said Enugu State government must not sweep the incident under the carpet hence the need for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Wondering why such heinous crimes should be allowed to take place in the first instance, the Bishop said: “Enugu State government should not allow this matter to be swept under the carpet.

“Why always Catholic Priests? I am sad. What manner of country is this? A country where some people are untouchables? A country some people will be killing innocent citizens?

“What we are witnessing today is simply a coordinated attack against certain individuals and groups. This senseless killing of the innocent Nigerians is becoming a daily occurrence. Why can’t our government put a stop to these killings here and there?

“Is it not obvious that some people, somewhere are carrying a particular agenda? There is more to this than meets the eye.”

Ezeokafor expressed deep sadness over what he called the inability of the Nigerian government to secure her citizens from those he termed bloodsucking demons, saying that it appeared to him that a particular set of people were targeted.

The cleric, however, condoled with the entire Enugu Catholic community and Christians in general, especially the immediate family of Rev. Fr. Offu and prayed for quick repose of his soul.