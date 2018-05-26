Bishop Mike Emuh, the national chairman of the Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas, Nigeria (HOSTCON), has berated those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria.

He appealed to such individuals to give peace a chance in the light of the chains of achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“I salute what the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing all over the country. There is massive construction/rehabilitation of roads all over the country. This will no doubt lead to industrialisation of the country.

“For the first time all parts of the country are benefitting from one project or the other simultaneously. This is worthy of commendation,” he stated.

On modular refineries, Bishop Emuh commended the government for approving licences for the establishment of 25 modular refineries.

He called on the owners of the licences to expedite action to commence operation which will be helpful in creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The HOSTCON national chairman wants the government to give waivers to the HOSTCON on the ten modular refineries that they are developing.

On the Niger Delta region, Bishop Emuh gave kudos to President Buhari for approving the contract for the dredging of the Escravos, Warri Seaport worth over N13 billion.

“I also want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Bonny – Brass Road construction which may be the longest bridge in West Africa and which is worth over N300 billion.

“This is the first time that the region will be experiencing such massive projects been constructed.

“Those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria should stop doing that. They are enemies of progress.

“Those sponsoring the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents should stop forthwith. Let us speak with one voice on the way forward,” he stressed.

Speaking on militancy and youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region, Bishop Emuh gave kudos to the new direction been taken by the erstwhile militant youths.

“I commend our children in the creeks for putting a stop to militancy, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering.

“I appreciate them for listening to the voice of their parents – HOSTCON, PANDEF and TROMPCON. Oil theft has reduced considerably.”

He charged the government to speed up action in engaging the over 5,000 youths that have been trained in oil and gas pipeline surveillance duties out of the 10,000 that are expected to be trained.

“The government should expedite action on posting these youths to where they will do their duties.

“Also the government should release all monies due for the HOSTCON eg the gas flare penalty levies and the 13 percent derivation.”