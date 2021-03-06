



The Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Dr. Gospel Emmah Isong, has been reelected as National publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN to manage the image of the organization.

Isong, a general overseer, Christian Central Chapel International CCCI Calabar, had been elected for second time into PFN national executive as national Scribe with a responsibility of managing the image of Christian body in the country.

Isong was unanimously elected for the second time in a keenly contested election where he emerged unopposed after meritoriously served the Christian organization as national Scribe in the last four years.

The cleric was elected alongside other top preachers of the gospel of Jesus Christ like Bishop Francis Wale Oke, of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, as PFN National President, with Archbishop John Praise Daniel of Dominion Chapel Abuja as National Deputy President.

Other Exco members includes, Rev. Dr. Cosmos Ilechukwu of Charismatic Renewal Owerri as National Secretary while Rev. Sam Aboyeji of Foursquare Gospel Church emerged as National Treasurer of PFN.





Pastor John Ayodele of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, is elected National Auditor and Bishop David Bakare of Faith Chapel Kano emerged PFN National Deputy Secretary.

In a post election speech done on telephone with newsmen in Calabar, the PFN scribe stated that his reelection would afford opportunity to propagate and defend the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Also speaking, member of PFN pastor Ralph Okafod states that Isong got what he deserved having worked assiduously towards growth of the organization providing information to PFN when need be and also speaking elaborately on issues that bothers members.

In his remarks Pastor Ruth Takon of Faith Ministry, Ikom said that she is happy that Isong is returned unopposed stressing that Isong is one man of God that rises up to speak loudly on issues that bothers on Christian faith and called on all hands to be on deck towards the promotion of the gospel of Jesus Christ.