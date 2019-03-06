



President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the presidential election is divine, hence those opposed to it are challenging “God’s authority”, a foremost Christian preacher, Arch Bishop (Dr) Julius Ediwe, has said.

Dr Julius spoke at the second day of the ongoing inter-faith clerics for the celebration of President Buhari’s victory held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

He, however, urged critics not to oppose God’s choice and instead pray for the president.

He said: “I won’t say I am surprised at the composition of the audience here. I would instead say I am moved to tears so much that I asked myself, could this be happening in Nigeria? Could a gathering a people from different faiths praying for a common goal happen here in Nigeria?

“God is indeed faithful to his word and his people. When it was declared here some months ago that the Lord revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari would emerge victorious at the polls, many doubted us and called us all sort of names. But we preserved.

“I, therefore, ask today been the 2nd day of the Thanksgiving and Salat Al-Shakur service that are we not sharing in the kingdom of light? In the same vein, in Surah Al-Baqara, 153, it is stated that “O ye who believe! seek help with patient perseverance and prayer; for Allah is with those who patiently persevere.”

“What does this tell us? It merely tells us on the oneness of God, and that was why we have been able to assemble here together and united in one voice, spirit, body and soul.

“Brothers and Sisters, let me make it clear here about statements coming from some supposed men of God describing the elections as rigged and not in the interest of the people. I am taken aback with such a statement, and in my capacity as the Provost of the South-South College of Bishops, I abhor such statement because God is not a man that he should lie.

“When it was revealed during the 40 days’ prayers and fasting that President Muhammadu Buhari would win the elections, where were they? Or are they insinuating that they have a monopoly of the Kingdom heritage?

“My brothers and sisters, I stand before you as a servant of God to say that God is indeed on the throne and for those that think otherwise should have a rethink. I say this with all authority that President Muhammadu Buhari was indeed Gods choice for Nigeria because I prayed and heard him clearly when he stated that Buhari is the chosen one to take Nigeria to greatness.

“I want to assume here today that one of the reasons for the display of anger because President Muhammadu Buhari won the elections might be as a result of the victory rally that was aired on the television stations across the country.

“They are also angry for lack of knowledge of the Buhari phenomenon. They also need to understand that just like God singled out Job as a man of integrity, he also singled out President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of integrity. And God always identifies with the pure in spirit.

“Is it not funny on how some men of God prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari was going to lose the elections? December 2018, an Anglican church prophet, Udoka Okechukwu, prophesied that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election.

“On February 12, 2019, few days to the presidential election, the general overseer of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries Int’l (EBOMI), Prophet El-Buba, said President Buhari would lose the election.

“The presiding Bishop of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries, Ibadan, Prophet Wale Olagunju, in October 2019, claimed that Buhari would lose to Atiku Abubakar.

“My brothers and sisters, we can find the answers to the false prophesies in the book of Romans 8:31, “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

“Let me once again thank you all for your constant prayers towards the success of President Muhammadu Buhari at the elections. And I am not sure anyone of us here regardless of our ethnicity or religion would ever doubt the oneness of God.”