Bishop Taiwo Akinola, of the Rhema Christian Church, has spoken about the alleged plans by the government to Islamize Nigeria.

He spoke on Saturday at a conference organised the Christ Global Network, CGN.

Akinola who spoke with reporters after the programme stressed that fresh people with fresh ideas and innovations should be encouraged to participate in politics.

He said, “Younger people must be encouraged to get involved in governance to inject new thoughts, new ideas, new sensibility into our polity. We have been having recycled beings all these while.”

Asked if he believed that killings in different states of the federation mostly in the Middle Belt, were geared towards Islamising the country, he said, “I don’t like using that word. It has been bastardised.

“This is my conviction, Jesus said I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. So my position on that is that even if it’s, at the last minute, heaven will sound and rescue its people because Jesus said the gates of hell SHALL NOT.

“So no matter the pessimism anybody can nurse, the devil cannot win. So nobody can islamise this country. There can only be a better tomorrow for Nigeria. That’s part of the game plan of our shouting and involvement, it’s to sensitize everybody that nobody can Islamize Nigeria,” he stated.

“The younger people are better than us in exposure and the rest. I think that it can go a long way if it is properly articulated but I also must remember that the President said the people should not contest against him in 2019.”

Talking about the President’s integrity, he added that some people fake integrity, arguing that, “Integrity which says you don’t steal money but you steal opportunities is fake integrity but a Christian won’t do that because the Bible says the Lord our God is one.

“Integrity is rooted in God. I believe children of God are the people who can really, truly, sincerely and honestly do that.

“I don’t believe that if a Christian goes into politics, he will be acting like a professional politician who will do all the things that politicians are known for but rather they will stand for the truth and their word will be their bond. So I think it’s high time that Christians get there,” he noted.