



Following a tweet by a handle, @Official_ASUU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has said it does not have an official Twitter handle and has no plans of going on strike anytime soon.

The user had tweeted, “Thinking of going on another three months strike action..” which received a lot of backlash, as the Nigeria Twitter community perceived the handle as the official Twitter handle of the union.

The union, which spoke through its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in an interview with newsmen on Monday, also said it denounces the handle and was set to take further action against those operating the account.

Ogunyemi said, “First, ASUU does not have an official Twitter handle. Those who are operating that handle are fraudsters. So, we are issuing a statement today to denounce that handle, and that is to enable us to take further action against those operating that account. Arising from that, it means that nobody should take seriously anything posted from that account.”

On the possibility that ASUU could resume the strike that was called off ‘conditionally’ on , Ogunyemi said, “We are not yet at that stage. We are engaging government on how to implement the Memorandum of Action. We are working with government to activate the MOA, to make sure that all the provisions of the MOA are met, within the timeframe.

“Our students have nothing to fear because our members are compassionate and so are not looking at immediate action, instead they are engaging the government on the MOA. And at this moment some of our members are making sacrifices. Some have lost their annual leave and some that are supposed to go on sabbatical have elected to stay behind to cover lost ground.”