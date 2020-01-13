<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The convener of One United Africa Initiative, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has warned that unless and until the society takes ownership of the end black on black violence campaign, the continent would not be safe for all.

Daramola, a former member of House of Representatives from Ekiti State, disclosed this in his New Message captured by newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

Although Daramola acknowledged the endorsements of the initiative by some eminent Nigerians and critical stakeholders, he cautioned that the crusade must be everybody’s business if the battle must be won.

“To me the xenophobic attacks signaled the imminent death knell of all that our forebears had lived and worked for before going the way of the saints.

“Yes people are saying, it is a complex problem, but there must be a ground rule that under no circumstance must we criminalise being black. I hope the people will connect with the realities of what we are saying.

“I personally do not know of any other ongoing engagement efforts that is anchored on People To People modules that will take this matter of Black on Black Violence to the streets of Africa and to real people and not left to resolution within diplomatic meeting rooms.

“The real people are on the streets of Africa. And that is where hate is birthed and deployed for maximum harm.





“We have that obligation to connect Africans on the streets particularly and elsewhere and bridge the information and knowledge gap between the younger generation and the values of Pan Africanism as espoused by our forebears,” Daramola advocated.

Going down the memory lane, Daramola recalled, “When that sultry afternoon on the 8th of March 2012, as a first term Member House of Representatives, barely one year old in the Nigerian National Parliament, and moved that motion coming by way of matter of national importance, I was angry with developments in a country hitherto our cousin, about the treatment brothers inflicted on brother Africans, I did out of duty and obligation as a believer in Pan African philosophy.

“I had since left the parliament and moved on to other things in life and was rattled the morning of September 2, 2019 when there was another major outbreak of violence that led to loss of lives of Nigerians and nationals from other African nations, with attendant loss of property. Even though the years in between had recorded what was described as minor skirmishes.”

“I must acknowledge the consistent support of persons who have thrown themselves into driving the vision like our lives depend on it; one thing is clear we are making efforts to ensure that Africa and her opportunities do not get consumed by resentment and needless hate, particularly now that we have intelligence of another likely outbreaks already in three other nations and a repeat if we are not careful on the continent at anytime.”