Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) has expressed dismay at the order by Justice Kemakolam Ojiako of Owerri High Court to commit Ralph Uwazuruike, its leader, to prison custody for a period of one month, “in a matter that had been appealed and slated for hearing on October 2, 2019”.

BIM is an arm of Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

In a statement signed by Chris Mocha, BIM director of information, members of BIM-MASSOB said they were solidly behind Uwazuruike and Emmanuel Chukwuka, his counsel, in the matter.

Urging Justice Ojiako to follow the normal legal procedure and stay proceedings in the matter, they contended that the judgment that found Uwazuruike guilty of contempt and disobedience was the same matter pending in an appeal court.

For them, the judgment was a ‘kangaroo’ ruling intended to impress Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and to cause disaffection among Igbo people.

They also alleged that the case had political undertone, as it was meant to impress Okorocha who it alleged, on March 1, 2018, mobilised his agents and tried to demolish Uwazuruike’s house at Otamiri Street in Owerri, the Imo State capital, but failed.