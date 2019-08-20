<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite denial of non-receipt of her resignation letter, the Presidency has begun weighing options regarding the continued stay in office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

A competent source hinted last night that President Muhammadu Buhari was seriously considering whether to ask the embattled top public servant, who worked with him at the Petroleum Trust Fund, to go or be given “soft landing.”

The Presidency source explained that although Oyo-Ita finally met the president and explained her situation to him over the weekend and was ready to turn in her resignation letter, she was persuaded to “hold on.”

The source said Buhari was worried by the development surrounding the woman whom he had known and worked with at PTDT before appointing her as the HoSF in 2015.

It was gathered that the thinking in the Presidency on how to resolve the situation was partly responsible for the delay by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from charging her and a former minister to court for money laundering and breach of office.

The EFCC, it was gathered, had concluded plans to press charges against the duo as early as Monday morning until the Presidency weighed in on the matter.

Another source added that a South-South leader had also stepped up effort to ensure that Oyo-Ita was given soft-landing, given her clean record of service until the recent probe.

An EFCC source explained to newsmen that it was in the course of investigating a former Special Duties minister that the alleged financial impropriety by the HoS was uncovered.

“We never set out to probe the woman,” a source in EFCC said.