Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State, Hon Cletus Obun, has accused the State House of Assembly of being a rubber-stamp to the Governor Ben Ayade government.

Speaking to newsmen in Calabar, while reacting on the N5billion loan approved by the House to Governor Ayade, Obun lamented the attitude of the Assembly Members saying that the House must be held accountable for some of the wrongs in the State.

“The system has to be checkmated, the Cross River State House of Assembly (CRHA) and government must be held accountable even as the House (CRHA) started on a wrong footing.

“Cross River State (CRS) is already in a position of the 10th most indebted state in the federation and this record has been consistent since 2004 in spite of improved revenue accruable to the state coffers and state revenue.

“This loan is one loan too many, it must be rejected and the people of Cross River must raise alarm because generation yet unborn will be the ones to repay.”

The APC chief continued, “Already, we are aware that Tinapa is on the shelves for sale. The taxes of the people will be stressed; infrastructure decay will be a permanent features in the future of Cross River State.

“If we are getting loans it should be to revamp our rubber estates, Tinapa and other such venture, if not we must stop this loan and we must protest against it .

“Those agencies, organization giving loans should beware because if the APC comes into power it will be written off as bad loan.

“If the loan was for the cocoa processing plant, rice mill or super highway it will be understood Cross Riverians must rise up and not wait for any opposition party.

“Short term loans are collected for long term project; it is synonymous with PDP in Cross River. Vicious cycle of loan collection was what the FG was avoiding by providing Paris club and bailout funds for Pensioners and other things.

“Going to get a loan to pay pension is the most irresponsible thing that the government will do at this time,” he pointed out.