The embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Winifred Oyo-Ita, has decided to send her letter of retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari amidst allegation of fraud levelled against her.

Oyo-Ita is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case.

She had been invited by the EFCC on Wednesday to answer questions regarding the allegations which emanated from a petition against her where she denied all allegations against her.

According to sources close to the HoS, she gave in to pressure from relatives who advised her to resign her position because of her health.

She has been at home on sick leave and was conspicuously absent at the presidential retreat for ministers designate at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

She is however still determined to meet with President Buhari to prove her innocence but it has not been confirmed if the President has accepted her retirement letter.