



The bill for the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria has scaled the First Reading in the House of Representatives .

The bill is sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The bill when passed into law will help boost the fight against corruption in the country, he said.





The President and Chairman of the Council of the Society for Forensic Accounting and Fraud Prevention (SFAFP), Iliaysu Gashinbaki, said the bill would help fill the gap in fighting and detecting fraud and other forms of corruption in both private and public sector.

Gashinbaki said the bill when passed into law will reduce fraud, embezzlement, economic crimes, financial crimes and corruption significantly in both public and private sectors of the economy.

He further explained that the bill shall ensure maximum institutional strengthening and capacity building of professional practitioners among others.