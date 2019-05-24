<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill seeking to convert the Yaba College of Technology to City University of Technology.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, was read the first time on November 16, 2016.

In his lead debate, Ashafa argued that Nigeria’s march towards providing education for all in the shortest possible time informed his introduction of the bill.

He said the new university would encourage the advancement of learning, among other benefits.

He said the institution will “Provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches.

He also said the proposed varsity would relate its activities to the social, cultural and economic needs of the people of Nigeria.

Ashafa said, “When the bill is enacted into law, the institution will have the power to establish campuses, institute professorships and readerships, award fellowships and scholarships, grant degrees, diplomas, certificates, as well as honorary degrees.”

The Senate also on Thursday passed for second reading, a bill for the establishment of The Federal Polytechnic, Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Ashafa who also sponsored the bill for its establishment, said the polytechnic would provide full-time courses in technology, applied science management and other fields of studies.