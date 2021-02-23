



A bill to remove prisons from exclusive list and transfer it to the concurrent list has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, when it goes through all legislative processes, will have states be in controls of corrections facilities and systems.

The Bill sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) seeks for the alteration of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Bill was entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Remove Prison from the Exclusive List, provide for Establishment of Correctional Centers in the Concurrent List; and for Related Matters (HB. 1164)”.





Presenting the brief on the Bill, Rep. Kali said, the Bill when passed will bring reforms that will help in having a more efficient and decentralised correctional service system in the country.

However, Rep Uzoma Abonta and Rep. Lynda Ikpeazu opposed the Bill citing their reasons while Rep. Yusuf Gagdi and Rep. Ahmed Jaha supported the Bill with supporting reasons.

The Bill was later put to voice vote by the Speaker with a support from the majority of the members present and was passed.