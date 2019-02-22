



The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have named Cheikh Oumar Seydi the new Africa Director as it deepens work in the continent.

Before his appointment, Seydi, from Senegal, was the regional director for sub-Saharan Africa at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group in Nairobi.

He also served as IFC’s director for eastern and southern Africa and as its global director of human resources covering IFC offices worldwide and has had work experience with Ernst & Young in New York, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

With the Foundation expanding its work in Nigeria and Ethiopia, Chris Elias, president, Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement that Seydi would “play a central role in the foundation’s work across the world’s second largest continent.”

Speaking on the work ahead of him, Seydi said: “I am looking forward to working with our partners and exploring new strategies that will help increase the foundation’s impact on the continent.”

Seydi added that he was excited to join the foundation’s efforts to support Africa’s development.

“This is a critical time in Africa’s development and I am excited to join an organisation that is committed to supporting African countries in meeting their development goals.”

In the last two years, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has grown its activities in Africa, employing twice as many workers in the process of seeking solutions to health, economic and other challenges on collaboration with other partners.