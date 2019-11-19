<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Bill to establish the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) on Tuesday scaled first reading in Senate.

The Bill titled: “North Central Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill 2019” was sponsored by the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa.

The NCDC bill represents the third bill seeking to create a development commission in some geopolitical zones of the country in the last one week.

Others include the South East Development Commission Bill and the South West Development Commission Bill.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission was established in year 2000 and 2017 respectively through the Acts of the National Assembly.

With the presentation of the NCDC Bill by the Senate on Tuesday, only the North West region is yet to present such Bill.