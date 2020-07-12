



Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida says the institution has laid foundation for three projects at the tune of N600 million under 2017/2019 TETFund intervention.

Dzukogi disclosed this during foundation laying of the three projects on campus on Sunday in Bida, stating that the total cost was about N600 million and would be completed within period of specification.

He said the foundation laying was in a bid to ensure the provision of befitting structures to improving teaching and learning in the institution, saying that the projects would surely be some of his legacies.

“These projects include one storey building of a lecture theater comprising eight lecture halls with 200 seating capacity.

“We expect that each hall would be constructed at the rate of N133 million which will be completed within 24 months duration as the polytechnic is expected to inaugurate it in two years’ time,” he said.

Similarly, he said that the Central Multi-Purpose Laboratory which he described as first of its kind in the Polytechnic was the brain child of the incumbent ASUP Vice Chairman, Mr Umar Mohammed in the Department of Science and Laboratory Technology.

“The central multi-purpose laboratory project is expected to cost N172 million and would be furnished with N38 million and is expected to be completed within 24 weeks.’’

According to the Rector, the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre will be constructed within 6 months with 500 seating capacity at the sum of N201 million.





He said it would be furnished with N49 million making the total sum of the three projects to be N583 million.

Dzukogi expressed satisfaction with the approval of TETFund special intervention for other projects after completing many others in the last five years of his administration.

He charged the contractors to be up and doing by ensuring the completion of the projects within time frame as the institution monitoring team and external supervisors would ensure its delivery at the stimulated time.

Dzukogi explained that Bida polytechnic had move from the 12th position to 5th position in ranking, saying that the polytechnic would sustain its standard until they reach the first position.

He said that the institution was greater than any individual hence the need to embrace peace and peaceful coexistence so as to move the school to greater heights.

He revealed that only 40 per cent of its students have accommodation on campus which he said was a security challenge not only to the students but to government.

“We have approached property developers to come to invest in the provision of hostel accommodation while we would continue to count on TETFund interventions in this area,” he said.

While commending TETFund for numerous projects executed in Federal Poly Bida, he urged it to deem it necessary to depopulate students residing off campus by building male and female hostel, saying it will cushion a lot for them.